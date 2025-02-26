Meet actor who weighed 96 kgs once, battled PCOS, belongs to influential family, has worked with Vicky Kaushal, Kartik Aaryan and is one of the most promising young stars

The last few years have introduced us to various young talents in the Hindi film industry. Let's talk about one such actor who weighed 96 kg once and battled PCOS. After her debut, she went on to share screen space with the greater talents of the industry, including Vicky Kaushal and Kartik Aaryan among others.

If you're still scratching your head guessing the actor, we're talking about none other than Sara Ali Khan, the daughter of actor Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. She made her acting debut in 2018 with Abhishek Kapoor's romantic film Kedarnath. Her performance was appreciated by the audience. It was followed by her stint in Simmba the same year, co-starring Ranveer Singh.

Since then, she has appeared in various movies like Love Aaj Kal, Murder Mubarak, Atrangi Re, and Zara Hatke Zara Bachke among others. She was last seen in Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya starrer Sky Force.

As easy as it may sound, despite coming from a filmy family, Sara had to face her fair share of struggles to reach where she is today. She battled obesity before stepping into the industry.

In an earlier interview with Harper's Bazaar, Sara, talking about her weight loss journey, said, "We can talk about acceptance and equality, but you will not watch a movie with your lead heroine being 96 kilos." She further shared its consequences stating, "With me, being fat was also a consequence of polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS)”.

According to her, an actor’s job is demanding in terms of mood, dedication, commitment and focus. She noted that she couldn’t let her hormones take over and weight loss was important for her not just for her health and confidence but also for her pride.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in Anurag Basu's Metro...In Dino alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Neena Gupta, Konkona Sensharma and, Fatima Sana Shaikh. The anthology film was earlier supposed to be released on November 29, 2024. Nonetheless, there is no update on its status as yet.

She also has an untitled film alongside Ayushmann Khurrana which is being directed by Aakash Kaushik and produced by Karan Johar and Guneet Monga.