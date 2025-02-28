Meet actor who won National Awards 5 times, faced humiliation on set, tried to kill herself; worked with Alia, Dharmendra and now is a celebrated star

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to suicide.

In today's Meet the Actor, we are focusing on the legendary actress who is gearing up for her latest series, Dabba Cartel! Her journey to stardom wasn’t easy. She once faced public humiliation on a film set and even attempted to end her life as a child. Despite the struggles, she carved a remarkable career and path for herself, sharing the screen with icons like Dharmendra, Alia Bhatt, and Ranveer Singh. Her personal life has also made headlines over the years. Can you take a guess now?

If you still haven't figured it out, it's none other than Shabana Azmi! A legendary figure in Indian cinema, she has captivated audiences with her presence, eloquence, and performances for decades. Having appeared in over 160 films, she has seamlessly balanced roles in both commercial and parallel cinema, cementing her place among the industry’s finest.

Born into a family deeply rooted in the arts, she is the daughter of renowned poet Kaifi Azmi and accomplished stage actress Shaukat Azmi. Over the years, she has received immense recognition, including five National Film Awards for her stellar performances in Ankur, Arth, Khandhar, Paar, and Godmother. The Indian government honored her with the Padma Shri in 1998 and the Padma Bhushan in 2012.

However, her journey to success was not without hardships. There was a time when she faced humiliation on a film set that left her deeply shaken. Speaking to Adi Pocha during a podcast, she revealed that during the making of Parvarish (1977), she encountered a distressing experience with choreographer Kamal, who refused to provide her with rehearsal time.

Advertisement

When it came time to perform, she struggled to match the pace of her co-star Neetu Singh. Kamal, instead of being supportive, publicly mocked her in front of the entire crew, leaving her humiliated. Unable to bear the embarrassment, she fled the set and walked barefoot towards her home in Juhu, overwhelmed with emotions.

It was director Manmohan Desai who comforted her, and eventually, Neetu Kapoor and Sulakshana Pandit stepped in to resolve the situation. Over the years, she has shared the screen with numerous stars, including Dharmendra and Naseeruddin Shah. More recently, she worked alongside Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Her personal life, too, was marked by challenges. In her mother Shaukat Azmi’s autobiography, it was revealed that Shabana had attempted to end her life as a child. Feeling overshadowed by her father’s affection for her sibling, she consumed copper sulfate in her school laboratory. This incident left her mother devastated, highlighting the emotional struggles she endured from a young age.

Advertisement

Her love story with Javed Akhtar was also far from smooth. When they fell for each other, Javed Akhtar was already married to Honey Irani and had two children, Farhan and Zoya. Their relationship faced immense opposition, including resistance from Shabana’s own parents.

In a candid conversation with Curly Tales,, she admitted that navigating this complex situation was incredibly painful, especially with children involved. Despite multiple attempts to part ways, they ultimately remained together.

Over time, they built a strong bond with Javed’s first family, and today, Honey Irani is considered part of their extended family. Choosing not to have children of their own, Shabana shares a deep relationship with Farhan and Zoya, treating them as her own.

Recently, Shabana Azmi returned to screens with Dabba Cartel, which premiered on Netflix today (February 28). Set against the vibrant landscape of Mumbai, this thriller is packed with suspense and unexpected turns. Don't miss out on this gripping drama!

Advertisement

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.