Meet actor who started career as child artist, worked with Sidharth Malhotra and Tiger Shroff, made headlines for relationship with member of Kapoor family

Sometimes more than one’s work, it is their romantic relationship that makes it to the headlines. Let’s revisit the journey of an actor who worked with the likes of Sidharth Malhotra and grabbed attention for her relationship with a Kapoor family member.

We’re talking about none other than Tara Sutaria. Hailing from Mumbai, she is trained in classical ballet, modern dance, and Latin American dance. She has been a professional singer since she was seven years old and began her career as a singer in Disney India’s Big Bada Boom.

This was followed by her acting stints in The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir (2012) and Oye Jassie (2013). It was years later that the actress made her big Bollywood debut with Karan Johar-backed, Student Of The Year 2 alongside Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday.

Tara received immense recognition with her debut film and then went on to star in films like Marjaavaan (2019), Heropanti 2, and Ek Villain Returns which were released the same year in 2022. Going against what is deemed conventional, she featured in the survival thriller Apurva (2023).

In addition to this, she has also featured in music videos like Prateek Kuhad’s Mulaqat and Masakali 2.0 alongside Sidharth Malhotra.

Apart from her professional journey, it was her relationship with Ranbir Kapoor’s cousin Aadar Jain that drew attention. Later, the two parted ways, and Jain got engaged to Alekha Advani; who happened to be close friends with both Tara and Aadar. In fact, she was often seen as ‘third-wheeling’ between them.

Meanwhile, despite being in the industry for five years, Tara admitted that her potential has yet not been used fully. She noted that she has been put in a box by being a "glamorous heroine" in certain films where she had nothing much to do because of the way people perceived her.

"They didn’t realize I can do a such a film five years ago when I came got into this industry. They were not aware of my capacity and capability for so long, unfortunately," she said in an interview with Hindustan Times while promoting her film Apurva.

There were reports that she had been roped in for Yash’s Toxic. However, the actress denied all the claims through an Instagram story. She is yet to announce any further announcements.

