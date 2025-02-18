Meet actor-turned-producer who started in theater, TV ads, got a breakthrough with Amitabh Bachchan and worked with Vicky Kaushal, Akshay Kumar

Over the past decade, this Indian actress has become one of the sought-after artists in the Hindi film industry. She completed her graduation in Bachelors in Management Studies from a college in Mumbai before the acting bug bit her. She then stepped into the entertainment industry by joining the theater and then being part of several TV commercials over the years. We’re talking about Uri: The Surgical Strike actress Kirti Kulhari.

The 39-year-old actress was born to a father who is in the Indian Navy and a mother who is a homemaker. A true blue Mumbaikar, she was the face of many TV ads before she starred in Abhijit Saawant’s music video for Junoon and then featured in the Punjabi track Mitran Di Chatri by Babbu Mann.

Kirti Kulhari started her film acting career in Bollywood with Khichdi: The Movie back in 2010, followed by Shaitan in June 2011. After being part of multiple movies, her breakthrough came when she starred in the legal thriller film Pink with Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu. Then came Madhur Bhandarkar's period political thriller film Indu Sarkar, in which she appeared in the titular role.

After that, she was seen in key roles in several movies like Blackmail, starring Irrfan Khan, and Mission Mangal, featuring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Sharman Joshi, and more. Kirti was lauded for playing the role of Flight Lieutenant Seerat Kaur in the Vicky Kaushal-led war film, Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Some of her other projects include the Netflix movie The Girl On The Train, Shaadisthan, and Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan. Last year, she was seen as Inspector Poonam Joshi in Ashwni Dhir’s satirical action-comedy film, Hisaab Barabar for which she was highly lauded. Recently, she was part of Himesh Reshammiya’s movie, Badass Ravi Kumar.

Apart from showing her mettle in multiple movies, Kirti also played important and memorable characters in multiple web shows. Some of her acclaimed work includes Four More Shots Please!, Bard of Blood, Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors, Human, and Shekhar Home. In 2022, Kulhari turned producer by launching her production house, Kintsukuroi Films.

