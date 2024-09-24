Meet actor whose debut made him every kid’s favorite, worked with Salman Khan, Saif, Anil Kapoor; is related to Tanushree Dutta’s family

Nothing could be a better hint than the fact that he is Tanushree Dutta’s brother-in-law. This actor has been the face of several music videos as well including Be Strong, Jis Din Tum, Rehne Do Zara, Kithe, Aasman, and Kuch Tumhara Kuch Hamara among others. Having a notable name in cinema, this star enjoyed another level of stardom when on television. Did you guess yet?

If not, let us tell you. Today we are talking about Vatsal Sheth. The man who ruled the hearts of all kids by starring in the iconic Taarzan: The Wonder Car. This was his debut movie followed by several other notable big-screen appearances in movies like Nanhe Jaisalmer, Paying Guests, Toh Baat Pakki, Hostel, and Final Cut of Director.

Sheth also worked with Salman Khan in movies like Heroes and Jai Ho. He then acted with Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur in Malang followed by his last film appearance alongside Saif Ali Khan in Adipurush where he played the character of Indrajit. For those who don’t know Vatsal initially wanted to be a software engineer but after receiving an offer to act in the TV show Just Mohabbat (1996-2000), he saw his future unfold in showbiz only.

This show opened several doors for Sheth on the small screen as well. He went on to be a part of some of the most successful daily soaps like Ek Hasina Thi, Gehraiyaan, Haasil, Kaun Hai, Yeh Rishte Hain Pyaar Ke and the superhit Naagin 6. It was on the sets of his show Rishton Ka Saudagar - Baazigar when Vatsal met Ishita Dutta (younger sister of Tanushree Dutta) and they fell in love.

Within a year, the duo decided to get married and exchanged their vows on November 28, 2017. In 2023, the duo welcomed their first child - a baby boy. Vatsal and Ishita run an adorable series on their YouTube channel named Pinky Aur Pintu which has contributed largely to the household success of Sheth.

