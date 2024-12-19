Meet actor who didn't get work in England due to Indian accent, worked with Shahid Kapoor, became one of the early OTT stars; now proud mom to baby girl

The person we are talking about in this piece once revealed that she couldn't get work in England until she had a proper English accent. She began her career co-starring Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao's Vaah Life Ho Toh Aisi in college and became one of the early Indian stars on OTT. She has worked with popular actors like Ayushmann Khurrana, Varun Dhawan, Akshay Kumar, and Saif Ali Khan. This actress recently welcomed a baby girl with her British husband. Were you able to guess? She is Radhika Apte.

Radhika Apte was born in Vellore, Tamil Nadu, and comes from a Marathi family. Her family has a strong academic background, as her parents are both doctors, and she has a degree in economics. Despite her roots in a medical household, Apte followed her passion for arts and got trained in Kathak.

The actress eventually transitioned into theatre and worked in plays, beginning her acting career. During college, she did her first role with a brief screen time in Shahid Kapoor's 2005 fantasy drama film Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi!. She recalled doing it for fun while still in college and played her first lead role in 2009 with the Bengali drama Antaheen.

She is well-versed in several Indian languages and got attention in the Hindi film industry with her roles in films like Badlapur, Manjhi – The Mountain Man, and Shor in the City. Her versatile performances and authenticity in portraying her roles brought her a lot of praise.

The actress soon became one of the early stars in OTT as she starred in the popular Netflix India series Lust Stories, Sacred Games, and the horror mini-series Ghoul. It strengthened her position in the acting world.

Radhika was often trolled when netizens noticed her talking in different accents. In an interview with Hindustan Times, the actress who studied dance in England shared that she doesn't reads such online material. Still, she explained that she spent considerable time living in the country, and there, she couldn't get any roles because her accent wasn't completely English.

She said, "In England, I don't get roles unless my accent is completely English. I have to work hard to get that right. I still can't do an English accent, but I'm trying, I practice, and I work on it. When I am in India, I can't have an English accent. So, sometimes, when I am talking, things do get mixed up at certain times."

Regarding her personal life, the actress is married to British musician Benedict Taylor, whom she met in 2011 while studying dance in London. They got married in 2012 and celebrated with a formal ceremony in 2013.

Radhika recently embraced motherhood by sharing an Instagram post announcing that she welcomed a baby girl with her husband. But, usually, she prefers to keep her personal life private.

