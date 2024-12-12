Meet actor who made debut at 10, worked as clapper boy, started his own studios and emerged as one of the biggest names in industry

There are a few actors who managed to define an era in the Hindi film industry with his unforgettable performances, vision and grit to keep going. Life journey of such actors becomes a powerful source of inspiration for the future Industry and today we will talk about one such history maker of Bollywood. It's none other than, Raj Kapoor also known as the showman of Bollywood. He was a visionary who left an indelible mark on Bollywood.

The veteran actor was born on December 14, 1924, in Peshawar (now in Pakistan) to celebrated actor and filmmaker Prithviraj Kapoor and Ramsarni Devi Kapoor. At the time of his birth, the future superstar was named as Shrishti Nath Kapoor.

He came from a simple background and started his journey in films at the tender age of 10 in 1935 with the film Inquilab. Despite making an early start in the film industry, the actor got a big break after a decade with the 1947 film Neel Kamal co-starring Madhubala. Kapoor played the lead role in the film which ushered a new chapter in his career.

The film was made by Kedar Sharma. Interestingly, Prithviraj Kapoor wanted his son to learn about filmmaking from ground level up and made his son work as a clapper boy for director Kedar Sharma, who famously scolded him for a misstep before giving him the big break.

In 1948, Raj Kapoor took a bold step by founding R.K. Films, his own production company at the age of 24. He began the chapter of filmmaking in his career. Raj's first film as a director, Aag featured him with Nargis, Premnath, and Kamini Kaushal.

It opened to mixed responses, but later a turning point with the release of Barsaat changed the veteran actor's career. It was one of the biggest hits of all time back then and established him as a filmmaker of repute. The film’s success was the start of an era dominated by R.K. Studios. The production house produced several successful films over the years leaving a significant impact on Bollywood.

Despite his professional success, Raj Kapoor faced health challenges in his later years. He passed away in 1988 at the age of 63 due to complications from Asthma. However, his contributions to cinema lives on inspiring new generation of actors and filmmakers.

