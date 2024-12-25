Meet actor who played 24 different characters in a play, known for comedy, worked with Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar is now all set to work with Ranveer Singh

Not many Bollywood actors get the opportunity to start big in the industry. Some manage to get minor roles in films but that proves to be a major stepping stone in their career. One such actor is Rakesh Bedi who his film career as a supporting actor in the 1979 film Hamare Tumhare. However, since then he has been part of scores of movies and TV shows that have proved he is one of the finest artists.

Theatre is what keeps Rakesh Bedi sane who still likes to get up on stage and perform some of his iconic characters. He is remembered as the actor who played 24 different characters in Vijay Tendulkar's popular one-man play titled Massage. Even today, the actor is invited to auditoriums across the country to perform his epic monologue from the play, directed by Harbansh Singh.

In his extensive film career, Bedi had the opportunity to share the screen with some of the big names in the industry. Back in 1997, he worked with Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla in Yes Boss. The senior actor then got the opportunity to play a small role in Akshay Kumar starrer Mr. & Mrs. Khiladi.

Some of his other popular films include Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda, Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge with Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha with Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, Phir Hera Pheri, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Gadar 2 and many more.

Earlier this year, Rakesh Bedi was seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya with Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. He then played the father of Triptii Dimri’s character Vidya Babla in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video alongside Rajkummar Rao. His latest movie was Saurabh Dasgupta’s Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam featuring Dhvani Bhanushali and Aashim Gulati.

Currently, the veteran Bollywood actor wrapped the Amritsar schedule for his upcoming film with Ranveer Singh. Directed by Aditya Dhar, it’s one of the most-anticipated action-packed thrillers which also featured Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, and Akshaye Khanna in important roles. The title of the film Dhurandhar was recently leaked.

