Meet actor who started with theatre, went on to work with Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and now winning praise for Heeramand

They say consistency and patience are the keys to achieving one’s dream. This is what we learn from the life of this actor who has finally received the well-deserved love and acknowledgment from fans and critics. The actor continued to be a theatre artist in Delhi for nearly a decade and went on to feature in multiple ads before he finally got his first gig on a TV show.

He then went on to star in popular movies and shared the screen with B-town biggies like Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. He is currently entertaining the audience as Hamid Mohsin Ali in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Well, we are talking about actor Anuj Sharma. Read on to learn more about him.

Anuj Sharma impressed the audience with his stint in Heeramandi

The actor has been associated with the Indian film industry for the past years. However, it is only now that he is being showered with much-deserved praise and love. With his portrayal of a revolutionary leader Hamid, Anuj Sharma managed to keep cinema lovers glued to their screens.

The moment he appeared on screen, he managed to create curiosity in the minds of cinephiles. But did you know he was also part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi and Padmaavat?

For those unknown, Sharma is a popular face in the TV industry with several serials and web shows to his credit. But he also shared the screen with Alia Bhatt in Gangubai Kathiawadi as one of the aids of the lead negative character Vijay Raaz.

Prior to that, he was seen as the messenger of Sultan Alauddin Khilji, played by Ranveer Singh. Padmaavat also stars Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari, and others.

In an earlier interview with ETimes, the actor recalled working with a stellar cast in SLB’s Heeramandi. He also shared that during the shoot of the TV show, the filmmaker was highly impressed by his work and even called him his ‘lucky charm’ since he has also been part of the last two films that were equally successful.

Talking about the two memorable moments that will forever be etched in his heart. He shared, “Two moments stand out as particularly memorable for me on the set of Heeramandi. The first was when Sanjay sir personally praised my work, acknowledging me as his "lucky charm" in front of the entire unit. It was a validation of my efforts and a moment I'll always cherish.”

Sharma added, “The second was the camaraderie with esteemed actresses like Aditi Rao Hydari, learning from their craft and dedication. Working alongside such talents reinforced the importance of director-actor synergy and the power of collaborative storytelling.” State of Siege: 26/11, Shagird, Jaunpur, Special Ops, Madhuri talkies, Undekhi are some of his other projects.

More about Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar

Released on May 1 on Netflix, the web show narrates the life and struggles of the courtesans of Heera Mandi in Lahore. It also showcases how the women put their differences aside and came together during the Indian independence movement to fight against the British Raj and contributed to the freedom struggle.

The show also features Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal Mehta, Taha Shah Badussha, Fardeen Khan, Farida Jalal, Adhyayan Suman, Shekhar Suman, Jason Shah, Jayati Bhatia, and many more actors.

