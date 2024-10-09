Meet actor who moved to Mumbai with wife at 24, was scammed and left with no money; later went on to work with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman and Aamir Khan

This actor’s journey started with a Bachelor of Science degree, but his passion for theater during college set the stage for his successful career. After moving to Mumbai with his wife, he was scammed by a broker. However, through perseverance and hard work, he eventually went on to share the screen with the legendary Khans—Salman, Shah Rukh, and Aamir.

Today, he is recognized as one of the finest actors in the industry, having made a significant impact through his versatile performances and strong screen presence.

The actor is none other than Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, who has established a solid reputation as a supporting actor. A graduate with a BSc from Delhi’s Kirori Mal College, Ayyub was actively involved in the college’s theater society, The Players.

Notably, many prominent figures in Bollywood, such as Amitabh Bachchan and Vijay Raaz, as well as directors like Ali Abbas Zafar and Kabir Khan and writer Himanshu Sharma, have connections to The Players.

During his time with the society, Ayyub chose to pursue theater both academically and professionally. Although he didn’t gain admission to the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), he successfully enrolled in the National School of Drama (NSD), from which he graduated in 2007.

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, the actor shared that in 2010, the Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute in New York was planning to open a branch in India, and he was shortlisted as a faculty member. However, due to delays on their part, he found himself in a different situation.

During that time, college junior and now actor Abhishek Banerjee, who was part of the casting team for No One Killed Jessica, encouraged him to audition, leading to his first film role. With this opportunity, he later took on small parts in Jannat 2 and Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, before landing a significant role in Anand L. Rai's Raanjhanaa.

Notably, When Zeeshan and his wife Rasika Agashe moved to Mumbai from Delhi at age 24, they had very little money. A broker scammed them by taking their money for three months' rent instead of one. They were left with no money and had to struggle for a while.

Ayyub has collaborated with some of the biggest names in the industry, including the Khans, portraying their close friend on screen in Raees and Zero with Shah Rukh Khan, Tubelight with Salman Khan, and Thugs of Hindostan with Aamir Khan. He has also appeared in numerous other films, including Mission Mangal, Sam Bahadur, Article 15, and Jogi.

Zeeshan Ayyub has been married to Rasika Agashe for 17 years, and they have a lovely daughter together.

