Meet B-town's new drummer Disha Patani, trying her hand at drums in THIS video

There is no denying the fact that Disha Patani is one of the hottest actresses of Bollywood. She has created a niche for herself ever since her stint in the 2016 film MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. The 29-year-old actor enjoys a massive fan following on her social media as she shares even minute detail of her life with her loved ones. From perfectly clicked pictures to beautiful reels, Disha surely knows how to keep her fans hooked to her gram. Recently, the Malang actress tried her hands at drums.

Disha shared an Instagram story trying her hands at drumming. She captioned the small video, “Trying to learn.” She was seen playing the instrument in the video. Recently, she dropped a picture from her Maldives vacation looking stunning. Her ‘gram is the proof that she is a beach person. The actress is seen clad in a loose checkered shirt over her beachwear. The sunset gives a beautiful silhouette effect to the picture. Disha shared the picture with an emoji of a palm tree on a beach.

See Disha’s Insta story here:

A few days ago, Disha and her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff made headlines when one of their unseen photos made rounds on the internet. They were all smiling in the picture. It was shared by Tiger on his Instagram story.

On the work front, Disha will be seen in Ek Villain Returns alongside John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, and Tara Sutaria. She also has Yodha where she will feature with Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna.

