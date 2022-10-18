Meet ‘Bhediya ki doctor’ Kriti Sanon in the new poster of Varun Dhawan starrer; PIC

All eyes are on Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon ever since their upcoming movie Bhediya has been announced. The trailer of the film was released recently and since then fans cannot stop talking about the film. Social media has been buzzing about the unique trailer and the never-seen-before avatar of Varun. To increase the excitement levels of the fans the makers released a new poster of the film yesterday and it looks quite intriguing. Today, the makers have introduced us to Kriti’s character through her poster.

Kriti Sanon took to her Instagram handle to share the new poster of her upcoming movie Bhediya. In the poster, we can see her never-seen-before avatar. The actress sports short hair in the poster and looks beautiful with her pretty blue eyes. Kriti holds an injection in her hand and poses with a smirky smile. Sharing this poster, Kriti wrote, “Meet Dr. Anika! Bhediya ki doctor! Humans, please visit at your own risk! #BhediyaTrailer howling tomorrow!”

Varun Dhawan’s work front

On the work front, Varun will be next seen in Ekkis and Sajid Nadiadwala’s Sanki. He is also doing the Russo Brothers' global series, Citadel for Amazon Prime with Raj and DK as the director.

Kriti Sanon’s work front

Kriti will be seen in Adipurush with Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan. The trailer of the film has created a lot of hype and also got a lot of criticism. But fans are loving Kriti’s look in the film.

ALSO READ: Bhediya New Poster: Varun Dhawan looks ready to attack, Kriti Sanon and others looks terrified