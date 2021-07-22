Meet Ira Khan and boyfriend Nupur Shikhare's new furry friends all the way from Kaza; PHOTOS

Thursday began on a cute note for 's daughter Ira Khan who is currently on a vacay in Kaza with beau Nupur Shikhare. The star kid has been sharing glimpses from the beautiful hilly region on her Instagram handle and now, her beau Nupur too has dropped the most adorable clicks with their newest friends in Kaza, a group of puppies and dogs. The cute pictures of Nupur and Ira give us a glimpse of their animal love and are going viral on social media.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ira's beau Nupur shared several clicks with canines in Kaza. In the photos, Ira is seen cutely holding a little puppy in her hands and smiling away while Nupur is by her side. Aamir's daughter is seen clad in a black sweater with matching pants and flats. Her hair is left open and she is seen enjoying her time in Kaza with the new furry friends. Nupur too is seen keeping it casual in a grey sweater and blue bottom. The cute photos were shared by Nupur with a caption, "We made some new friends #dogs #dogsofinstagram#puppy #travel #love #cutenessoverload."

Take a look:

Ira and Nupur's close friends and followers were in awe of their cute photos from the trip. One of them wrote, "Mountain dogs are the sweetest!!" Another quote a dialogue from Paatal Lok and wrote, "When man loves a dog.. Hez a good man.. When dog loves a man hez a good man....."

Meanwhile, Ira too has been sharing photos from her trip on social media. The couple has been seeing each other for a while now and often share cute posts for each other. On her birthday this year, Ira joined Nupur for a workout session on her live Instagram session that many of her followers loved. Apart from this, Ira has been vocal about her battle with depression and often shares videos with her followers to break the stigma around mental health. For those unaware, Ira is Aamir Khan's daughter with his first wife Reena Dutta.

