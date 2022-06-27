Meet Karan Johar's two 'favourite ladies' Gauri Khan and Hiroo Johar; PIC

Karan Johar is one of the most prominent filmmakers in the country. He has been in the movie business for over two and a half decades. The director has collaborated with the biggest of actors and made iconic movies like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, My Name Is Khan, and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, to name a few. He also ventured into anthologies with Bombay Talkies and Lust Stories. Apart from direction, he has made a mark as a very successful producer who knows his business really well.

Karan enjoys a massive fan following on social media as well and every now and then he shares some adorable photos on Instagram. Speaking of which, just a few hours ago, Karan introduced his two 'favourite ladies' who are none other than his mother Hiroo Johar, and superstar Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan. He shared the picture in the stories section of Instagram.

Recently, Karan celebrated his 50th birthday and threw one of the best parties in the industry. All the A-listers marked their glammed presence at the bash. Earlier, Karan revealed what his kids Yash and Roohi gifted him on his birthday. Karan said that Yash and Roohi performed on Rishi Kapoor and Jaya Prada starrer 'Dafli Wale Dafli Baja', which eventually made him emotional.

Speaking about his professional career, Karan Johar is currently working on the movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The movie stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles and it marks their second collaboration together after Gully Boy. With Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Karan has worn the director’s hat after six long years.

