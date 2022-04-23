Meet Kartik Aaryan’s 'Saheliyan' in this new poster of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2; PIC

Ever since the first look of Kartik Aaryan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was released fans have been eagerly waiting for the film to hit the theatres. Be it the exciting look of Kartik or the intriguing first look of his leading lady Kiara Advani, everything has created a lot of hype amongst their fans. Well, the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor who will be seen as Rooh Baba finally gives yet another glimpse into the world of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with a new film poster.

The versatile star took to his social media to share the poster of his horror comedy where he can be seen sitting on a couch, happily folding his hands while 4 other ghosts are sitting around him. We can see Manjulika in the air behind him. As much as Kartik Aaryan looks calm in this poster we are sure that this is going to raise the excitement levels of his fans a notch higher. Sharing this new poster of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 he wrote, "Miliye Meri Saheliyon Se #RoohBaba."

Take a look:

Kartik Aaryan had the fans going crazy with his entry in the teaser alone. From theatres to Twitter, fans couldn't contain their excitement and now the new poster is finally here and Rooh Baba looks as cool as ever.

With Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 hitting the big screens on the 20th of May, the young actor is all set to be seen in Shehzada, Freddy, Captain India and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next after that.

