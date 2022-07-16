Meet Katrina Kaif aka Katie-Kay the rapper in Phone Bhoot BTS video on her birthday; Siddhant says 'vibe hai'

Katrina Kaif is celebrating her birthday today and to wish her on this occasion, the team of Phone Bhoot, including Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi, have dropped a cool behind-the-scenes video from their film's song shoot. The actress, who is currently in the Maldives, received a special surprise from Phone Bhoot team. In the video, Katrina aka Katie-Kay can be seen rapping with Siddhant and Ishaan and vibing in a car on their song. The gorgeous birthday girl manages to win hearts with her rapper avatar and well, fans are already saying 'vibe hai'.

Sharing the video, Siddhant wrote, "Vibe Hai Vibe Hai! Harrrrrrrd! Give it up for the birthday girl! Katie-Kay! @katrinakaif." The video is refreshingly fun, candid, and super spontaneous whereas Katrina Kaif's latest fringe haircut is like a breath of fresh air! This is the very first-time audience will see the Tiger 3 star rapping. In the video, Katrina can be seen interacting, and practising with Siddhant and Ishaan to shoot for the song. Ishaan and Siddhant can be seen helping Katrina in the fun video that captures their banter.

See Katrina Kaif as a rapper in Phone Bhoot:

Katrina Kaif as rapper wins hearts

As soon as Siddhant and the makers shared the video, fans began showering love on Katrina and her rapper avatar. Zoya Akhtar commented on Siddhant's post and wrote, "Love it". On the other hand, fans also could not get over Katrina's cool MC look. A fan wrote, "Thank You So Much For This Coolest video." Another wrote, "The trio we didn’t know we needed." Divine, who is a popular rapper, also wrote, "Made my day."

Phone Bhoot to arrive in cinemas in November

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, Phone Bhoot is produced by Excel Entertainment, headed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. Recently, the release date of the film was changed from October 7 to November 4. The film will now arrive in theatres in November.

