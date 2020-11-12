Meet Katrina Kaif’s fluffy little adorable breakfast partner on her Maldives workation; WATCH

Katrina Kaif shares adorable video of feeding veggies to her breakfast partner on her Maldives workation. Take a look

Gorgeous is currently in Maldives for a shoot and the actress is having a whale of a time there. After spending months at home, the star recently headed to Maldives for the shooting of her upcoming project. Giving a sneak peak of her workation, the Tiger Zinda Hai actress has been treating us with several pictures and videos from the exotic paradise. From sharing her stunning photos of chilling on the beach to dropping the behind-the-scenes glimpses from her shoot, Katrina is grabbing all the attention.

Today, the Bang Bang actress shared an adorable video wherein she revealed her 'new breakfast partner'. In the cute video shared on her Instagram story, Katrina can be seen sharing her breakfast veggies and carrots with a fluffy little rabbit, Jack. Alongside the videos, she wrote, “My breakfast partner Jack”. She captioned another video, “Having our breakfast together #Jack.” The actress looked stunning in a black t-shirt and a pair of pink pants. Katrina can be seen all smiles as she feeds the cute furry animal.

Take a look at Katrina’s Instagram story:

Few days ago, Katrina shared two videos wherein she gave fans a sneak peek of her shooting location. In the first video, we get to see the beautiful sight of the sea along with a boat and then, we could see the actress all decked up to shoot with her crew member. In another video, Katrina shared a glimpse of the sunrise by the beach. On the work front, the Jab Tak Hai Jaan star will be seen in Sooryavanshi opposite . She has also announced her next project Phone Bhoot with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Katrina also has Ali Abbas Zafar’s superhero film in the pipeline. Needless to say, Katrina’s hands are full with good projects.

Credits :Katrina Kaif Instagram

