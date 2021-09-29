Meet Katrina Kaif's doppelganger; Fans call her 'Kudrat Ka Karishma'

is one amongst the few Bollywood ladies who has been ruling the Hindi film fraternity for quite a long time. With a career span of about 2 decades, Katrina has essayed several unconventional roles on the silver screen. Be it Zoya in Ek Tha Tiger or Laila in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, her career graph is proof that she strived hard to reach the stardom she is enjoying today. There cannot be another Katrina Kaif in Bollywood, however, the internet has found her doppelganger who will surely leave you shocked.

Katrina Kaif’s lookalike goes by the name Alina Rai on Instagram. With 265k followers, Rai enjoys a verified mark on her profile. Moreover, Alina’s reels and photographs have taken social media by storm. In her latest reel, the Instagram user can be seen mouthing Shehnaaz Gill’s dialogue from Bigg Boss 13. In addition to this, she looks like the spitting image of Katrina in another post that sees her in a traditional avatar. As soon as the picture surfaced on the photo-sharing application, eagle-eyed fans of Katrina were quick to notice her. While some said she looks exactly like Katrina, another hailed her as ‘kudrat ka karishma’.

Take a look at it here

Click HERE to watch her reel

On the professional front, Katrina Kaif has a slew of interesting projects lined up for her. She is currently waiting for her action flick, Sooryavanshi to release theatrically. Apart from this, she will also be seen alongside Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Phone Bhoot. In addition to this, fans are eager to watch her collaborate with in Tiger 3. The shooting of the movie has already begun in full swing at several exotic international locations including Russia, Italy and more. Lastly, the star has also teamed up with and for a buddy road-trip film helmed by Dil Chahta Hai fame director Farhan Akhtar.

ALSO READ| EXCLUSIVE: Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi wrap up the international schedule of Tiger 3 which began last month