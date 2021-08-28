Meet Mira Rajput, the next door mama, fashionista, and wellness guide

It was back in 2015 when Bollywood's handsome hunk went ahead and tied the knot with a young girl named Mira Rajput from New Delhi and left everyone curious. Mira, who was alien to showbiz, was suddenly catapulted into a glitzy, glamourous world with all eyes on her. With so much attention in a short span of time, anyone could have faltered. But, not Mira. Instead, she showed the world how to pave her own way in the past 6 years as Mira Rajput Kapoor and not Shahid Kapoor's wife.

Today, we introduce to you, Mira Rajput, the next-door mama, fashionista, and wellness guide, who is nailing each of her roles, all in a day's work and how!

1. Fashionista

While Mira was suddenly in the limelight after her wedding with Shahid, the young lady didn't let it overwhelm her at all. Her style has undergone quite a beautiful evolution over the years and it wouldn't be wrong to call her a 'fashionista'. From nailing a swimsuit on her tropical vacay to slaying it in a romper on the red carpet, Mira certainly has been an inspiration to many young girls. Be it her everyday breezy kurtas or her gorgeous traditional wear for special occasions, one could certainly take cues from Mira's sartorial choices and be a star in their own right.

Mira doesn't just stop at picking the right outfits, she is a pro at accessorizing her look with the right trinkets. Be it her 'Alexis Rose' inspired necklace or her oversized sunglasses, everything that Mira adorns ups her look by a notch. All we can say is that this gorgeous woman has carved her own niche and is continuing to take the baton forward of being a fashionista!

2. The next door mama

Mira was just 21 when she welcomed her baby girl Misha in her life with Shahid and being a young mom, she took it upon herself to devote her time to her little one. While she was still coming to terms with being in the limelight, Mira took on the role of a mother, and well, she managed to run with it. From chronicling her daughter's first few special moments in photos to spending time with her, Mira embraced motherhood with all her heart. And, just 2 years later, she welcomed her son Zain in 2018 too. With the little boy too, Mira continued to spend every minute taking care of him whilst making time for her little girl too.

Several times, Mira would be seen taking her little ones out in the city and each time, she would take care of them amid all the paparazzi's attention on them. At times, we've seen her ask paps to not click her little ones and it proved her care wasn't just limited to the home. As she spent time with her kids, there were so many experiences as a mother that she began sharing on her social media platform in an attempt to make other mamas feel relatable and assure them that all the little goof ups and messes are a part of the beautiful journey to being a mom. From sharing how Zain left her makeup sponge near the pool to narrating how the two kids quarrel with each other, Mira's notes on parenting serve as a refreshing breather for all young parents out there.

3. Wellness and Yoga guide

While keeping up with being a fashionista and taking care of two little munchkins, Mira also managed to find her own calling in being a wellness and yoga guide. Amid her household chores and taking care of her kids, the one thing that Mira never ignored was her own health. The young mama ensured she remains healthy and for it, she turned to yoga and fitness. And amid the pandemic, she began posting special videos where she dropped her tips and tricks to taking care of one's skin and hair. Gradually, those videos by Mira received a lot of love from her followers and she continued to share them.

Not just this, Mira also used her social media handle to profess her love for Yoga and highlight its advantages for everyone. From holding 'Ask Me Sessions' and answering queries from pregnant women about practicing yoga to sharing her own yoga videos, Mira ensured that she does her bit in spreading awareness about staying fit. She took it upon herself to encourage more and more people to take up Yoga and well, her journey so far seems to be going great. She even signed up as a yoga guide with 's yoga studio and often is a part of their online workshops.

With so much going on around her, Mira has managed to make her own place in the world whilst being a dedicated mom of two. And it wouldn't be wrong to call her a true star, without being a part of the showbiz world!

