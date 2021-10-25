Meet new age Bunty Aur Babli as Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari charm us in first look

Bunty Aur Babli 2 trailer is just hours away from release and Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari dropped their official first look from the film. The drama which features OG Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan, stars the two young stars as the new age Bunty Aur Babli.

Taking to social media, Siddhant shared his first look and the actor exudes charm. He wrote, "Aa raha hai aapka naya Bunty! Trailer out TODAY! Celebrate #BuntyAurBabli2 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 19th November’21. #SaifAliKhan | #RaniMukerji| #Sharvari | #VarunVSharma | @yrf."

Sharvari shared a sizzling photo in a metallic swimsuit and proved she is ready to set the screen on fire. In the photo, the actress can be seen walking out of the water. "Ready to shine cause the con is on! Say hello to your new Babli Watch our trailer TODAY! Celebrate #BuntyAurBabli2 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 19th November’21 #SaifAliKhan | #RaniMukerji | @siddhantchaturvedi | @varun.v.sharma | @yrf."

Check out Siddhant and Sharvari's first official look from Bunty Aur Babli 2:

Last week, we got to see Rani and Saif's first look from the film. YRF also dropped a teaser starring the four actors and delighted fans.

Talking about it, Saif, who has replaced Abhishek Bachchan in the sequel, said, “Bunty Aur Babli 2 is a game of cat and mouse between the OG con couple and the New con couple trying to prove that they are better than what the originals were in their prime. This will spark the rivalry and it’s just hilarious because of how intelligently the script has been written to show this madness."

Well, we cannot wait to see the Bunty Aur Babli 2 trailer.

