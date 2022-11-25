Meet Rohit Shetty’s ‘Cirkus family’ feat Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde and others; VIDEO

Rohit Shetty’s upcoming film Cirkus created quite a buzz ever since it was announced, and fans are eagerly waiting for the film’s release. The film stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role, and it marks his third collaboration with Rohit Shetty after Simmba and Sooryavanshi. Cirkus also features Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, Siddhartha Jadhav, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Vrajesh Hirjee, Vijay Patkar, Sulbha Arya, Mukesh Tiwari, Anil Charanjeett, Ashwini Kalsekar, and Murli Sharma. The trailer of the film will release next week, and ahead of the trailer release, Ranveer has given fans a glimpse of the ‘Cirkus family’.

Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram to share a short video clip that gives a sneak peek into the world of Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus. The text at the beginning of the clip reads, “We are back to entertain your family this Christmas.” It shows Ranveer Singh’s dual roles, one of which is a quirky look. Pooja Hegde can be seen in a yellow saree, while Jacqueline Fernandez has a retro look in this video. Varun Sharma, Johnny Lever and others can also be seen in hilarious avatars, check out the video below!

Sharing the video, Ranveer Singh wrote, “Before the trailer drops next week, meet our CIRKUS family!!! #CirkusThisChristmas.”