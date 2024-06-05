Meet actor who quit job for acting, made debut with Oscar-winning film, worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and now owns OTT space

One day, he decided to quit his full-time job and pursue a career in acting. The beginning was challenging, but it has proven to be worthwhile. Before making his debut in the Oscar-winning movie Slumdog Millionaire, he worked as an in-house writer for MTV shows. However, destiny had other plans for him, leading him to work with some of the biggest names in the industry. Today, we fondly call him 'JK.'

Today, we will explore the journey of Sharib Hashmi, who started his career in television and later won the hearts of cinema lovers with his versatile acting and screen presence in several movies and shows.

Sharib Hashmi's journey from TV to big screen

According to Dainik Bhaskar, in 2009, Sharib decided to pursue acting full-time and quit his job, and started working as an in-house writer at MTV. For three years, he tried his luck in acting but eventually decided to take another job.

He said, "I started working with Sony TV and wrote scripts for the anchors of their shows. I worked in a short film titled Mehrooni, and that is how I got Jab Tak Hai Jaan."

Sharib made his debut with the Oscar-winning movie Slumdog Millionaire before landing the role of Shah Rukh Khan's roommate and friend in Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

He then gained attention with his role in Amazon Prime Video’s The Family Man series. The actor was also praised for his portrayal of the villainous Babloo in Vikram Vedha, starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan.

Sharib Hashmi's filmography

After earning critical acclaim and praise for his role in The Family Man, Sharib went on to work with several other big names and now dominates the OTT space. He shared screen space with Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna in Mission Majnu, Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in Fighter, and Huma Qureshi in Tarla.

In addition to his big-screen appearances, the actor is also a prominent figure in the OTT space, featuring in series like Asur, The Great Indian Murder, A Viral Wedding, and Hansal Mehta's Scam 1992.

Sharib Hashmi's next

On the work front, Sharib Hashmi was last seen in Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. The movie received critical acclaim and garnered high praise from fans and cinephiles. Up next, Hashmi is preparing to reprise his role as JK Talpade in the highly anticipated third season of The Family Man.

Manoj Bajpayee will return as the iconic character Srikant Tiwari, a middle-class man and a world-class spy. In the upcoming season, Srikant will skillfully tackle a looming national security threat while juggling family responsibilities and striving to repair his relationship with his wife. As he races against time, the stakes rise, requiring him to outwit a formidable adversary and safeguard his country’s sovereignty.

Written by Suman Kumar and directed by Raj & DK, the eagerly awaited third season is currently in the production stage. The highly awaited show will bring back many of the original cast members, including Suchitra Tiwari (played by Priyamani), Ashlesha Thakur Dhriti Tiwari (played by Ashlesha Thakur), and Atharv Tiwari (played by Vedant Sinha) among others.

Additionally, Sharib has several projects in the pipeline, including Sharma Ji Ki Beti, Cancer, and Ul Jalool Ishq.

