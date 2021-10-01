Meet Soha Ali Khan’s ‘Tribe’: Kareena Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, Saba Ali Khan enjoy at little Inaaya's birthday

A doting mother, wife and Bollywood actor Soha Ali Khan’s little daughter Inaaya Kemmu turned a year older on Wednesday, September 29. On the day of the special occasion, Soha hosted a small birthday party to celebrate her daughter’s 4th birthday. The birthday bash was graced by several well-known faces of the industry including sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan and soon mom-to-be Neha Dhupia.

Now, just a few days after her birthday, Soha Ali Khan took to Instagram to share a slew of stunning photographs from the celebration. While in one photo, all the moms at the party gather together to share an infectious smile as the camera captures them. In another, Soha Ali Khan enjoys sitting on a swing while posing for a picture. Sister Saba Ali Khan and ’s son Ibrahim also have a gala time together. While sharing one group photo, Soha regarded all the attendees as her ‘Tribe’.

Take a look at the photos below:

On Wednesday, Kareena Kapoor also took to her social media space to share a cute photo of Inaaya Naumi Keemu to wish the birthday girl. Sharing a monochrome picture of Inaaya, Kareena said, “Happy birthday to our little princess... Inaaya! Reach for the stars always beautiful girl.” Meanwhile, even aunt Saha Ali Khan wasn’t behind to shower love on her. She took to her social media space to share an unseen photo of the birthday girl and wrote, "Happy 4th Birthday my Inni Jaan. I love you...always."

