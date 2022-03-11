Meet T-Series trailblazer Shivam Chanana- Man behind the success of 'Mixtape'

T-series is one such name that everyone is aware of and this name is not only successful in India but is also globally making India proud by becoming one of the most successful music labels that have crossed a colossal 200 Million subscribers mark on YouTube. But we barely know about the people behind all the success. One such name out of many is Shivam Chanana. An Assistant Vice President of Media, Marketing & Publishing (TV) at T-Series.

In his entire career span of 11 years, Shivam has only taken T-series several notches higher in the digital space. As an Assistant Vice President of Media Marketing and Publishing, he is responsible for supervising and driving all the online promotions for every release under the T-series Singles category and T-series Film Music. Recently, Shivam Chanana successfully positioned the marketing of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui with the campaign #ProblemKyaHai and mirrored the audience reactions for its trailer and created a lot of buzz all over. Drove people to the treaters with his strategic campaigns & made everyone talk for the films like Satyameva Jayate 2, Atrangi Re & big upcoming films like Radhe Shyam, Bhool Bhulaiya 2 & many more.

Alongside, Shivam Chanana is also the brain behind the 'T-series Mixtape', one of the T-series' best-selling musical properties. With two seasons of T-series Mixtape on air, having garnered a lot of attention and love, Shivam is now ready to release his latest project, named 'Mixtape Rewind'. Making such big shifts at such a young age of only 31 years is really commendable! We wish Shivam Chanana all the very best and wish him much greater heights in life.

