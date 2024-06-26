Meet actor who made debut in Hrithik Roshan film, worked with Kareena Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, appeared in Bigg Boss 3 but is now Life Coach

This story highlights an actor who starred alongside some of the industry's biggest names, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. She gained significant recognition for her roles, which continue to be beloved classics among cinema enthusiasts, and she is also a well-regarded name in the TV industry.

Today, we delve into the journey of Tannaz Currim Irani, whose career began with a bang, earning her recognition on both the big screen and small screen. However, her path took a drastic turn after a severe back injury, and she left acting and is now a life coach.

Tannaz Irani's big debut and memorable roles

Tannaz Irani made her Bollywood debut as Neeta in the 2000 movie Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai alongside Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel. She also had a significant role in Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai with Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

She gained further fame from her role in Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon, where she played Kareena Kapoor Khan's sister, Roppal, and won hearts despite her limited screen time. She also worked with Shahid Kapoor in the movie 36 China Town.

She has also appeared in several other films, including Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein with R. Madhavan and Dia Mirza, Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai, and Kuch Naa Kaho. She last made a cameo in Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty's Golmaal 3 in the year 2010.

Irani is a well-known name in the television industry, having appeared in over 25 shows, including the highly controversial third season of Bigg Boss.

When Tannaz Irani suffered a severe back injury and underwent hip replacement surgery

It was December 2023, when Tannaz Irani's life took an upside-down turn as she suffered a severe back injury and also had to go through hip replacement surgery. Tannaz took to social media to inform her fans about her back injury and shared about the hip replacement surgery. In the video, she is seen using a walker while a doctor encourages her to take small steps and practice walking.

Alongside the video, she discussed her hip replacement surgery experience and how she has focused on maintaining a positive mindset. She expressed her determination to start 2024 with small, positive steps.

Check out the video here:

Here's what Tannaz Irani is doing now

After struggling and battling through her life-changing surgery, the actress never gave up. She made it her mission to set an example for others and always put her best foot forward. Currently, she is a life coach and content creator. Irani is quite active on social media and enjoys a following of around 733K on Instagram.

Tannaz Irani tied the knot with TV star Bakhtiyaar Irani in 2007. The duo met on the set of a show and fell in love. They welcomed their first child, a son named Zeus, on March 20, 2008. Their family grew again on September 19, 2011, when Tannaz gave birth to their daughter, Zara.

