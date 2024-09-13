Meet the actor who became a household name in the late ’90s, took a 9-year break, and worked with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone

Meet the actress who won the hearts of audiences with her TV show and quickly became a household name. After starring in several popular television series, she took a significant break from acting, only to return after a nine-year hiatus. Despite her absence, she has worked alongside Bollywood’s top stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, and many more, leaving an enduring mark on both the small and big screens.

If you haven’t guessed already, we’re talking about none other than Simone Singh. She made her television debut in the 90s with Swabhimaan and was born on November 10, 1974, in Jamshedpur. Simone's early career saw her in shows like Sea Hawks, Azeeb Dastaan Hai Ye, and Thoda Hai Thode Ki Zaroorat Hai. However, it was the hit series Heena that truly catapulted her to fame. The show aired for five successful years, from 1998 to 2003.

After Heena, Simone starred in several popular shows like Aandhi, Viraasat, Ek Hasina Thi, Haq Se, and Bahu Begum. She also took a nine-year break from acting before making a powerful comeback in 2014 with the daily soap thriller Ek Hasina Thi, where her role as a vamp revitalized her career.

Simone Singh has worked alongside top Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Akshay Kumar in major films such as Ek Rishtaa: The Bond of Love and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Her filmography also includes titles like Haan Maine Bhi Pyaar Kiya, Kal Ho Na Ho, Marigold, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, Love Aaj Kal, and Sur: The Melody of Life. With over 20 films to her credit, Simone's versatility shines through as she skillfully navigates between television and the big screen.

Advertisement

Recently, Simone Singh's portrayal of a controlling mother to a twenty-something girl, Siddhi Patel, in Amazon Prime Video’s original series Four More Shots Please! garnered significant appreciation. Her performance left a lasting impression on the audience, further highlighting her versatility as an actress. In addition to her acting accolades, Simone also served on the jury of the first International Emmy Awards held in India in 2005, a testament to her industry stature.

Simone Singh once shared in an interview with PTI that her decision to take a 9-year break from television was due to the demanding nature of daily soaps. She explained that the continuous shooting schedules, often stretching for months without breaks, made it challenging to balance her career and family life. Simone Singh is known for her versatility, portraying a wide range of powerful and memorable characters. From lead roles to complex supporting characters, she has consistently demonstrated her talent across genres, leaving a lasting impact

Advertisement

We’re excited to see what the future holds for Simone Singh as she continues to evolve and excel in her career. Her journey has been remarkable, and we can’t wait to witness her next chapter!

ALSO READ: Meet actor who began his career with Sonam Kapoor, went on to work with Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and more; now considered one of the most talented artists