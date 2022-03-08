Meet Vicky Kaushal's world, wife Katrina Kaif and mum Veena Kaushal in a heartwarming Women's Day photo

It’s International Women’s Day today and the social media is abuzz with heartwarming messages celebrating womanhood. Several celebs have also taken to their respective social media handles to celebrate the women in their lives. Amid this, Vicky Kaushal took the social media by a storm as he penned a sweet message for his wife Katrina Kaif and his mother Veena Kaushal on the occasion of International Women’s Day. He also went on to share a beautiful pic of the saas-bahu duo which was all about love and happiness.

In the pic, Katrina looked stunning as she was dressed in a red suit with floral print and heavy embroidery at the neck. She was seen sitting next to her mother in law who was holding her close in her arms. The ladies were all smiles in the pic and the Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani actress was also seen holding a gift in her hands. Vicky captioned the beautiful pic as, “My strength. My world” along with a heart emoticon.

Take a look at Vicky Kaushal’s post for Katrina Kaif on International Women’s Day:

For the uninitiated, Vicky and Katrina had tied the knot in a grand ceremony on December 9 in Rajasthan after dating each other for a while. Ever since then, the couple is often seen sharing mushy posts for each other on social media which are a treat for the fans. Meanwhile, Katrina had also taken to her Instagram account and had shared a picture with her sisters as they walked down the street together on the occasion of International Women’s Day.