Meezaan on failure of his debut film ‘Malaal’: Movie's performance at the box office is not in my hands

Meezaan, the son of popular actor Jaaved Jaaferi, recently appeared in the comedy film ‘Hungama 2’ alongside Paresh Rawal and Shilpa Shetty. While Hungama 2 garnered attention, Meezaan’s debut film, Malaal, didn’t work too well. In a recent interview with a news portal, Meezaan opened up about the same. The actor said that he gave his 100 per cent to the film, and he feels people have recognised him from Aila Re song.

“I believe that as an actor, it’s my job to give my best. How a movie performs at the box office is not in my hands. I gave my 100 per cent, put in a lot of time and energy for Malaal and I feel people have recognised that. Today, when I walk down the street, I feel happy when people recognise me as that actor from Aila Re (a song from his debut film that also starred Sharmin Segal, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s niece),” Meezaan told ETimes.

He believes that everyone expects their movies to be a blockbuster as a lot goes into making a film. However, he feels one becomes aware of their audience and realise what went wrong with the kind of response the film receives. “It helps you to grow as an actor,” said the actor.

Meezaan said he has taken inspiration from his dad. “I grew up watching my dad. I have learnt that for you to survive in the industry, you have to be smart with your decisions and handle situations well. People say, ‘Arre industry ke logon ke paas connections hote hain’. I feel connections toh aaj ke time mein koi bhi nikaal sakta hain. What is important is that you need to know who to talk to, what to say and how to get your work done. This is in the case in any field, not just Bollywood. There is so much competition today where people are trying to run ahead of you constantly.”

The ‘Hungama 2’ actor says he utilised the lockdown period trying to make himself a better actor and also met people from the industry and discussed work.