Meezaan Jaaferi recalls visiting Jalsa was 'awkward' after dating rumours with Navya Naveli Nanda surfaced

Hungama 2 actor Meezaan Jaaferi got candid about his equation with Navya Navel Nanda and how their dating rumours are "unfair" to Navya.

Meezaan Jaaferi is gearing up for the release of Hungama 2 and promoting the film. During one such promotional interview with ETimes, Meezaan Jaaferi was quizzed about his current relationship status with rumoured girlfriend . The Malal actor got candid about their equation and also stated that these rumours are "unfair" to Navya.

When asked about his relationship status, Meezaan said, "Honestly, me and Navya are really close friends. I think because of me, like her name has come up in a lot of places and that's unfair. It's her privacy and her private life. I don't want to include her family and her in any of my (work). It's really unfair to be talking about someone else. She is just a friend of mine if your asking about what is going on. Those speculations are wrong..we're just friends. Our families have known each other for a long time because we have been in the industry for so long. So that's about it."

Adding, "She is best friends with my sister and they both studied together in New York."

When asked if the rumours made it awkward for Meezaan to enter Jalsa - Amitabh Bachchan's official Mumbai residence where the Bachchan family resides.

He said, "Initially, yes. Actually now it is difficult to travel anywhere in Bombay now because they know your car number..so they (paparazzi) just follow your car everywhere. The paparazzi are everywhere. They are at the airports, the restaurants, at people's houses and Jalsa is like a wonder of the world. It's like a monument in Mumbai. They are always there. I don't visit her that often. Only if there is a birthday or a function."

When asked if it was awkward initially when the rumours surfaced, he added, "Absolutely. I think it was awkward for me to enter my own house because my parents were giving me looks. It did make it difficult in the beginning. I think we are fine now. It's been a long time since that news had come out. I last went there when they hosted a Diwali bash. The entire industry was there." However, the actor is past that stage now and there is indeed no awkwardness.

Meezaan Jaaferi will soon be seen alongside , Paresh Rawal and Pranitha Subhash in Priyadarshan's Hungama 2 which is set to release on a streaming platform.

ALSO READ: Dilip Kumar hospitalised due to age related medical issues, confirms family

Credits :Etimes

Share your comment ×