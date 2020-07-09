Meezaan Jaffrey remembers his grandfather Jagdeep as he shares a throwback PHOTO with the Sholay star

Late actor Jagdeep's grandson Meezaan Jaffrey has recently shared a throwback picture with the former on Instagram. Check it out.

The Bollywood film industry lost another gem on 8th July 2020 as veteran actor and comedian Jagdeep left for his heavenly abode in Mumbai. The yesteryear star has portrayed numerous iconic roles in his entire career span. He was 81 at the time of his demise and had been ailing for some time due to age-related issues. Jagdeep’s last rites were performed at a cemetery situated in South Bombay in the presence of his family members and other loved ones.

The late actor’s grandson Meezaan was also present during that time and had reportedly come back from Gujarat for attending the same. The Malaal actor has recently shared a throwback picture on his Instagram handle which is sure to leave many of us emotional. The picture shows Jagdeep holding a young Meezaan as the latter gives a peck on his cheeks. The Sholay star seems to be quite elated in the old picture as he spends quality time with his grandson.

Check out the throwback picture below:

Talking about Jagdeep whose real name was Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jaffrey began his acting career as a child artist. The late actor got his big break as a comedian in the movie Brahmachari. He has portrayed the role of ‘Soorma Bhopali’ in Ramesh Sippy’s Sholay, a name that almost became synonymous with him after that. Apart from that, Jagdeep has played significant roles in movies like Andaz Apna Apna, Purana Mandir, Hum Panchi Ek Dil Ke, Ab Dilli Door Nahin, and others.

Credits :Instagram

