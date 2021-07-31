Meezaan Jafri finds ‘close friend’ Navya Naveli Nanda ‘attractive’; Deets Inside

Actor Meezaan Jafri has created quite a stir ever since his link-up rumours with Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter have come to the fore. Now, during his recent appearance on the talk show, By Invite Only season 2, the young actor candidly addressed the ongoing romance rumours and shared some interesting details about his relationship status. When asked about his connection with Navya, Meezaan revealed that they are nothing more than friends. However, while doing so, the Hungama 2 actor admitted that he finds Navya ‘attractive’.

On the chat show, Meezaan was accompanied by his sister Alaviaa. According to the actor, Navya Naveli Nanda shares a great camaraderie with his sister and he happens to be close with the star kid as well. Meezaan Jafri shared, “Navya Naveli Nanda is a friend of Alaviaa that I find attractive, and she also happens to be one of the few friends of hers I am close to.” Previously, Meezan told DNA that currently, he isn’t dating anyone.

Confirming his relationship status, the actor said previously there have been several speculations, articles and comments about his romantic life. However, none of them are true. Meezaan detailed how his statements were misquoted by media in the past, resulting in quite a lot of drama. Keeping the last mishap in mind, Meezaan refrained from delving deep into the matter and added that he wants to keep his personal life away from the limelight.

During the interaction, when he was asked about his relationship with Navya, the actor quickly defended her. Meezaan added that it is unfair for Navya to be subjected to media scrutiny, as she hasn’t joined the acting industry yet. However, the actor confirmed that there’s no awkwardness built up between the two over the issue.

