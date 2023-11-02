Meezaan Jafri reacts to Bhuvan Bam as new commentator in Takeshi's Castle: 'Wish Jaaved Jaaferi comes back'

Takeshi's Castle, the popular Japanese game show has made a comeback in India and will be available for streaming on an OTT platform this time. Bhuvan Bam is now the commentator for Takeshi's Castle, a role previously held by Jaaved Jaaferi, who is well-remembered for his funny commentary. Many Indians have cherished memories of this Japanese game show. Meezaan Jafri, the son of Javed Jaaferi who was last seen in the film Yaariyan 2, has recently reacted to Bhuvan taking up the role of commentator in the game show.

Meezaan Jafri on Bhuvan Bam taking up the role of commentator in Takeshi’s Castle

During a recent interaction with India Today, Meezaan Jafri shared his thoughts on Bhuvan Ban taking up the role of commentator this time, he expressed his excitement and anticipation to see how he brings his unique style to the show, considering Bhuvan's talent in the field. He then added, “But, Jaaved Jaaferi is Jaaved Jafferi. I wish he comes back and does what he does best.”

The Yaariyan 2 actor further spoke about the return of Takeshi's Castle on OTT. He mentioned that he has a strong emotional connection to Takeshi's Castle and that it holds a special place in the hearts of kids who grew up watching the show in India. It's also closely related to his father because his dad, Javed Jaaferi, played a significant role in making the show popular. He added, “Originally, the show was very serious, but he just came up with the concept of giving it the kind of commentary that he did. I hope that he comes back.”

About Takeshi’s Castle

Takeshi's Castle, the Japanese game show that was broadcast on television in 2005, holds a unique spot in the memories of children who grew up in the 90s and 2000s, with excellent commentary done by the Bollywood actor Jaaved Jaaferi.

The show has currently started premiering on Amazon Prime Video from today onwards. The show has come back to India after nearly 20 years, with Bhuvan Bam taking up the role of commentator after Jaaved. The show is set to keep the same fun and unique style as the original. Over 100 participants will tackle various crazy challenges to win a one-million-yen prize.

