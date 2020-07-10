Meezaan misses grandfather Jagdeep as he shares an old pic; Asks fans to spend more time with grandparents

After Jagdeep breathed his last on July 8, his grandson Meezaan pens a heartfelt note remembering the legendary actor.

Veteran actor Jagdeep’s demise has sent down a wave of shock and grief across the country. The Sholay actor died of age related issues at 81 and was cremated in a cemetery in Mumbai. Several celebrities were seen paying their tributes to Jagdeep on social media and remembered him as one of the finest actors in the industry. Indeed, it is a difficult time for the family. Recently, Jagdeep’s grandson Meezaan has been missing him terribly and even shared a beautiful throwback picture.

In the picture, Meezaan was seen sharing a hearty laugh with his grandfather. In the caption, the young actor remembered how Jagdeep had worked with several talented directors and almost every actor of his generation. in his career spanning over 70 years and worked in 400 movies. Meezaan also revealed why Jagdeep had changed his name in the industry and stated that the veteran actor wanted to bring light to everyone’s life.

“Thank you for all the love and appreciation everyone has given to Dada. He gave 70 years of his life to the film industry. He was living and breathing films as all he knew since the age of 10 was films. His father had passed away when he was really young, so his father figures were K.Asif, Mehboob Khan, Bimal Roy, Guru Dutt and a few other directors of that time. He has worked with almost every actor of his generation and gave everyone a run for their money. He was a stress buster for people watching him on screen and brought a smile to everyone’s face. With having done 400 films his legacy lives on forever.

I asked him one day why the name JAGDEEP and he said with a smile (which was perpetually on his face) he wanted to bring light into everyone’s life (jag- world, deep- light). He never interfered in anyone's life and always had a happy-go-lucky attitude and lunches at his house were like a story telling session where people of all age groups sat down and listened like children. Thank you dada for passing on that knowledge and those stories on to my family and I. Today I’m upset because there are so many things, I wanted to ask you and so many I wanted to say but I guess it’s meant for another time. I could go on and on about your accomplishments but I guess it’s time to let go. You’re not here physically but you will always be in our hearts,” he added.

Furthermore, Meezan also urged his fans to spend as much time with their grandparents as possible. He said, “For those who have grandparents living with them or not living with them, PLEASE spend more time. I spoke to my Dada 2 days before his demise and my father passed him the phone while on facetime. All he said to me was “aur beta kaise ho, you’re looking very handsome”. That’s the last thing my grandfather said to me and I don’t think I’ll ever forget that image. Make an effort to pick up the phone and speak to them for 2minutes it'll make their day because I promise you when the time comes for them to depart from this world, you will regret it no matter how much time you guys have spent together. However old, grumpy and irritating they have gotten, cherish every moment with them and make the most of it.”

