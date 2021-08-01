Meezaan REVEALS Amitabh Bachchan's reaction on his link up rumours with Navya Naveli Nanda

Javed Jaffrey’s son and actor Meezaan has been in headlines for a while now owing to his link-up rumours with Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter . Recently, Meezaan opened up about whether his equation with Navya Naveli Nanda was affected by the link-up rumours or not. Meezaan has always denied being in a relationship with Navya and has always mentioned that he’s single. Recently, in a chat with radio host Siddharth Kannan, Meezan reiterated that he is not seeing anyone at the moment.

He further said that the link-up rumours don’t affect his equation with Navya and infact she understands everything, as she comes from a film family herself. Calling her mature, Meezaan says “she does not let these things affect our friendship”. During the show Meezaan was also asked how Navya’s grandfather and actor Amitabh Bachchan reacted to his relationship rumours with her, to which he said the topic never came up.

Speaking in Hindi he said, “Main aaj bhi unse kaafi intimidated hoon. I think sabhi intimidate hote hai Bachchan saab se. But iss baare mein charcha hui nahi hai and it’s wrong for me to even say anything wahaan par jaa kar iss baare mein (I still get quite intimidated by him and I think everyone does. We have never talked about this and I think it’s wrong for me to even go there and bring it up),” he said.

Meezaan was recently seen in Priyadarshan’s comedy Hungama 2 alongside and Paresh Rawal.

