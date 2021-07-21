Meezaan wishes to work with Deepika Padukone; Reveals the star kid he would like to be paired opposite

Meezaan made his debut in Hindi films with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s production ‘Malaal’. He will soon be seen alongside , Paresh Rawal, and Rajpal Yadav amongst others in Hungama 2. The Priyadarshan directorial is a sequel to a 2003 hit and will release directly on an OTT platform on 23 July. Meezaan in the latest interview with Times Now spoke about an older actress he would like to be paired opposite. Speaking about acting alongside the actresses of the younger generation, Meezaan mentioned that he would like to work with Janhvi Kapoor or Tara Sutaria.

Meezaan Jaffrey spoke about acting alongside and said, “I think Deepika Padukone for sure. I think I am okay, depending on the character or the role, I don't think it matters. If I actually had to romance an older woman on screen, I think I would be okay with it, depending on the film and the character. The film is more important, it is more important to think about the story of the film than thinking about these minute details.” The actor also spoke about collaborating on a high-profile film with senior actors like Paresh Rawal and Shilpa Shetty.

Further, in the conversation, Meezaan mentioned that he was intimidated and nervous to be working with the senior actors. He said, “At first I was quite intimidated, I was nervous, I didn't know how I am going to be addressing them, how I'm going to form a relationship with them, is it only going to be like in front of the camera or if there are going to be conversations behind the camera as well. She (Shilpa Shetty) is extremely sweet and supportive. She is full of life and she brings like this energy and positivity around her when she comes, so automatically, I think, those barriers were broken.”

