Meghan Markle reveals another of Archie's nickname, one that is shorter but super sweet

In a video captured by Prince Harry, Meghan Markle is seen reading to baby Archie and that is when we came across this adorable nickname she ahs for her. Check it out here.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s son Archie Harrison has turned a year older and on this special occasion, we came across an adorable video of Meghan with his baby boy. A clip or Meghan reading Duck! Rabbit! to Archie was shared on Save The Children UK and Save With Stories’s Twitter handle. And well, this video has taken over social media in no time, thereby garnering all our attention.

The video is captured by Harry, and Archie is beaming with a smile while Meghan shows her photos and reads the story out to him. We also see both Meghan and Prince Harry get all funny and make duck noises trying to get baby Archie's attention. And while we obviously cannot get enough of it, something that also has our attention is Archie's nickname that was revealed during the video. She says, 'Let's go to the next page, look Arch.'

Check out the video here:

"Duck! Rabbit!" with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, and Harry, The Duke of Sussex (behind the camera!) read to their son Archie for his 1st birthday Happy Birthday Archie! Watch the full story & donate to our #Coronavirus appeal here https://t.co/vWvRk8ITFm pic.twitter.com/5wrGXfXTd7 — Save the Children UK (@savechildrenuk) May 6, 2020

Reports doing the rounds worldwide suggest that this video was recorded at their home in Los Angeles. With the help of this video, Meghan and Harry also went on to spread awareness regarding the importance of providing food as well as learning to children all across the world.

Credits :Save The Children UK and Save With Stories

