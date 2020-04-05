Meghan Markle's job description and name on Archie's birth certificate has got everyone's attention

Archie's birth certificate has given out some information about Meghan Markle and well, it has us wondering why does she have the title that she does. Read on to know.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry continue to be in the news ever since their decision of separation from the crown and while that is something that did raise quite a lot of eyebrows, right now, something else has our attention. When their kid Archie was born, as a part of something that is done for a newborn, a birth certificate was made consisting of all the necessary options, including details about his mother, and well, it does have our attention.

Since birth certificates serve as a public record, it seems to have given out a little piece of information about Meghan Markle. In the job description, the certificate says, Princess of the United Kingdom. Now, while it did not take people too long to point this out, the real question that has left many wondering is why does it say so, given Meghan's real title is Duchess. And so, Mirror notes, how even though she has been given the title of a Duchess, "she is also technically a princess, just not in her own name."

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan completed their royal duties on March 31, 2020, and while they first stayed in Canada along with their son, the two recently moved to a huge mansion in LA, where they have quarantined themselves amid the Coronavirus outbreak.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Mirror

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More