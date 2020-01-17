Meghna Gulzar: Deepika Padukone is coming from 300cr films & if she was chasing that she wouldn’t do Chhapaak

When asked about the troubles faced by the makers by the box office numbers not doing well, Meghna said that they were all very aware of our film.

and Vikrant Massey starrer Chhapaak hit the theaters on 10th January 2020. The film has failed to get the audiences to the theatres as Meghana Gulzar's directorial is not enjoying an extravagant or even a decent run at the box office. While one would expect Deepika to return with a huge bang, the film has failed to meet expectations. The movie has so far collected Rs 26 crore nett. Speaking about the movie not doing well in terms of Box Office, DP and director Meghna Gulzar spoke about it at a recent interview with Radio City.

When asked about the troubles faced by the makers by the box office numbers not doing well, Meghna said that they were all very aware of our film. Our release was as expected within the release environment, within the nature of their film. The way the film is performing and being received is as per expectation. Deepika is coming from 300cr films and if she was chasing that then she wouldn’t do this movie. Later DP was asked whether Chhapaak is a tick mark on her list of films, the actress said, "The numbers are actually very similar to Piku. It is more or less the same."

She added, "The intent of this film was very different. Every 100 crore film is not necessarily a successful film. It is based on your budget and based on how much you have spent in the movie. So if you have earned 100 crores what if you have spent 300 crores to make a film. But the audience today has been fed with this kind of information that a 100 crore film is a hit film."

Based on the life of an acid attack survivor, Chhapaak traces the story of Malti who is based on real-life survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

