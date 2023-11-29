Meghna Gulzar had ‘empathy’ for Alia Bhatt’s character in Raazi; says Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur is different

Vicky Kaushal has been on a successful journey in his career, from appearing alongside Alia Bhatt in Raazi to his notable role in Masaan. The actor, who has delighted audiences with numerous entertaining performances, is now preparing for the launch of his upcoming movie, Sam Bahadur. Following their collaboration in Raazi, Meghna Gulzar and Vicky Kaushal have joined forces once again for this film. Now the filmmaker has compared the two films.

Meghna Gulzar compares Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur with Raazi

Meghna Gulzar and Vicky Kaushal have reunited for Sam Bahadur after their earlier successful outing Raazi. During a recent interaction with Indian Express, Meghna mentioned that a person is often shaped by the "circumstances" and "perspectives."

Speaking about how Sam Bahadur is different from Raazi, she mentioned that in Raazi, Alia Bhatt portrays the character of Sehmat, an undercover Indian spy who gets married to a Pakistani army officer. She added, “I had a lot of empathy for Sehmat. There is a lot of grey in her. With Sam (Manekshaw), there is no scope for villainising anybody. It’s not that story and he is not that man. He didn’t do it in his lifetime and I can’t do it in his film.”

She further mentioned that he defended his country without demonizing the enemy. Otherwise, he wouldn't have treated the 93,000 prisoners of war we had with the humanity and respect that a soldier deserves. She said, “He treated them with humanity and respect that a soldier merits.”

