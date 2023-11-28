Meghna Gulzar REVEALS Deepika Padukone's JNU visit impacted Chhapaak: 'It made a dent on the film'

In 2020, Deepika Padukone took on the challenging role of portraying acid attack survivor and activist Laxmi Agarwal in the film Chhapaak, directed by Meghna Gulzar. Despite the film receiving strong support, its box office performance fell short of expectations. At the Express Adda event, Meghna candidly revealed that the movie's reception was influenced by the controversy surrounding Deepika's visit to JNU just three days before its release.

Meghna Gulzar recognizes the impact of Deepika Padukone's JNU visit on Chhapaak

During a recent conversation, Meghna Gulzar addressed the impact of Deepika Padukone's visit to JNU, just three days before the release of Chhapaak, on the film's business. She straightforwardly admitted, "I am sure the answer is pretty obvious. Yes, of course, it made a dent on the film. Because the conversation shifted from acid violence, which I intended the film to amplify, to somewhere else. So, it certainly impacted the film. There is no denying that."

For those not in the loop, Deepika's participation in a protest at Jawaharlal Nehru University on January 7, 2020—just three days before the release of Chhapaak—in response to the 2020 JNU attack and the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, stirred a considerable social media uproar. Twitter became a hub for trending hashtags, with #BoycottChhapaak and #BlockDeepika dominating the discussions.

Making her debut as a co-producer alongside Fox Star Studios, Govind Singh Sandhu, and Meghna Gulzar, Deepika ventured into film production with this project. Despite the film's creation on a modest budget, it encountered challenges in leaving a significant mark at the box office.

Meghna Gulzar's work front

Meghna is preparing for the release of her upcoming film, Sam Bahadur, which chronicles Sam Manekshaw's illustrious career spanning over four decades. The movie delves into his service during World War II and his pivotal role as the Chief of Army Staff during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war, a crucial period leading to the formation of Bangladesh, according to the film's creators.

Vicky Kaushal takes on the lead role, with Sanya Malhotra portraying his wife to add emotional depth to the storyline. Fatima Sana Shaikh embodies the character of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, providing a significant dimension to the film's portrayal of historical events.

