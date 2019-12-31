Meghna Gulzar shares Deepika Padukone’s BTS pic as she reveals how each character of Chhapaak was made real

Deepika Padukone is currently promoting her film, Chhapaak. Recently, Meghna Gulzar took to social media to share a behind-the-scenes pic of Deepika as Malti as she shared how they worked on making Chhapaak’s characters real. Check it out.

A film that has been the talk of the town from the past few weeks is starrer Chhapaak. From the day the trailer of Chhapaak was launched, fans of Deepika have been waiting to see her ace the role of an acid attack survivor. The film is based on the life of Laxmi Agarwal and Deepika stepped into her shoes to tell her story of having survived an acid attack. Meghna Gulzar, director of Chhapaak, shared how she and the team made the characters real.

Meghna took to Instagram to share a photo of Deepika dressed as Malti. In the behind-the-scenes photo, we get to see Deepika with her prosthetic makeup as Malti. The lead star can be seen getting ready for a shot and the stylist can be seen draping the dupatta in a certain way. Meghna mentioned the same in her caption and revealed that every character in Chhapaak is so real that it makes the word 'costume' appear fake.

(Also Read: Deepika Padukone wants photos of doing 'seva' of Chhapaak director Meghna to be leaked; watch VIDEO)

Meghna captioned the photo as, “Every fold. Every stitch. Every drape. Making each character of #chhapaak so real that it makes the word ’costumes’ seem fake. @eshtylist” Meanwhile, Deepika is busy with the promotions of Chhapaak. From heading to dance reality shows to singing shows, Deepika is leaving no stone unturned to make Chhapaak reach the masses. With Chhapaak, Deepika will also be turning a producer. The film also stars Vikrant Massey who will be seen playing Deepika aka Malti’s love interest. Chhapaak is slated to release on January 10, 2020.

Check it out:

Credits :Instagram

Read More