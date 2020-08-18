Meghna Gulzar wishes father Gulzar on 86th birthday: I know I can write because his ink flows in me

Meghna Gulzar took to social media to wish her father Gulzar on his 86th birthday as she shared a heartfelt black and white photo. Take a look at her heartfelt note below.

Poet and veteran lyricist Gulzar is celebrating his 86th birthday today and his daughter-filmmaker Meghna Gulzar penned the sweetest wish for him. The Raazi director took to social media to wish her father, the noted author and wordsmith, as she shared a heartfelt black and white photo. Just like Gulzar's words, Meghana's words for her dad touched the hearts of many of her fans.

Meghana wrote, "I know I’m protected Because his arms cradle me. I know I walk the right path Because his little finger leads me. He dabbles in celluloid So I know I can see. I know I can write Because his ink flows in me. I know I can Because he believes. I know I am Because he is." Actors Vikrant Massey and Amruta Khanvilkar left heart emojis in the comments section.

Take a look at Meghna Gulzar's post for her dad Gulzar:

Fans also wished Gulzar and thanked him for his eternal and poignant words. "Birthday wishes to the bestest we have in our country right now," wrote one fan. While another commented, "Jiske kalam ne shabdo ki taraf dekhne ka nazariya badal diya, uss shaks ko janmdin ki dhero shubhkamnaye."

Even though Gulzar began his journey in the '60s, he continues to charm the younger generation with his love for words and poetry. The multi-talented artist is also a Padma Bhushan awardee and has been honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and the Sahitya Akademi Award.

Here's wishing Gulzar Saab a very Happy Birthday!

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Gulzar: 10 songs of this legendary poet you would not want to miss today

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×