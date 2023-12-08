Mehmood Junior passes away at 67 after long battle with stage four cancer

Veteran actor Mehmood Junior, who is known for acting in films like Caravan, Haathi Mere Saathi and Mera Naam Joker, passes away. The actor was being treated for cancer at his Mumbai residence.

By Loveleen Kaur
Published on Dec 08, 2023   |  05:21 AM IST  |  821
Junior Mehmood
Pic Courtesy: Pinkvilla

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Veteran actor Mehmood Junior has been part of many films. In his extensive career, he managed to make cinephiles laugh out loud with his effortless comedy and acting skills. But sadly, the 67-year-old performer passed away after a long battle with stage four stomach cancer.

Related Story

entertainment

Jeetendra fulfills ailing Junior Mehmood's wish to meet him; gets teary-eyed during visit with Johnny Lever

Mehmood Junior passed away at his residence in Mumbai

It breaks our heart to report that ace actor Mehmood Junior, who is known for working in films like Caravan, Judaai, Dadagiri, Haathi Mere Saathi, and Mera Naam Joker is no more. According to a report by ETimes, the actor passed away at his residence in Mumbai while he was undergoing treatment for stage four stomach cancer.

Confirming the news, the veteran actor’s close friend Salam Kazi informed that his health deteriorated after which he was put on life support. But sadly, he couldn’t make it, said a teary-eyed Kazi.

In an earlier report by the Times Of India, Kazi informed that the actor-director’s cancer was detected only a month ago. But it was in its fourth stage and his lungs and other parts were severely affected. “Doctors have told us that he only has 40 days, but we all are praying for him,” he had said.

Advertisement

Bollywood celebs who met Mehmood Junior

On hearing about his deteriorating health condition, his pal from the industry, Johnny Lever stood by his side. The actor-comedian went to meet him and used to visit him every day to keep a tab on his condition. After meeting Lever, Mehmood Junior expressed his desire to meet his old friend, Bollywood star Jeetendra, and Sachin Pilgaonkar.

Watching his co-star and friend in pain, Jeetendra got emotional and was moved to tears. Talking about his visit, the actor told Hindustan Times, “I am here by his bedside, but he is unable to recognize me. He is in so much pain, he is unable to open his eyes. To see him in this state breaks my heart. I have been coming to the Mount Mary Church for 25 years. When I learned of Junior’s health condition, I planned to visit him on my way to the church next Sunday. But Johnny reached out to me on Monday night, urging a quick visit,” he concluded.

ALSO READ: Jeetendra fulfills ailing Junior Mehmood's wish to meet him; gets teary-eyed during visit with Johnny Lever

Advertisement
About The Author
Loveleen Kaur

With more than five years of experience in journalism and an MA degree in Mass Communication & Journalism, Loveleen

...

Advertisement
Highlights of the Month

Star

Salman Khan

Salman Khan
Born: 27 Dec 1965 (age 57 years), Indore, india
Zodiac Sign: Capricornus
Latest Movies: Tiger 3
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)

Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...

Read more

Movie

The Batman

The Batman
Action, Drama, Crime
 

4

Cast:

Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz

BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.

Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...

Read more
Pinkvilla Exclusive

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur to premiere on OTT from Republic Day 2024
1

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Anurag Kashyap feels his films could fare better if he was a Tamil or Malayalam director
2

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar and co. to start Firoz Nadiadwallah’s Welcome To The Jungle in Mid-December
3

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: ‘I feel really grateful’; Alia Bhatt reflects on professional and personal milestones at Red Sea Festival
4

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: 'My films are late-bloomers', Anurag Kashyap mocks at the theatrical performance of his movies
5

Latest Articles