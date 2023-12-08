Mehmood Junior passes away at 67 after long battle with stage four cancer

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Veteran actor Mehmood Junior has been part of many films. In his extensive career, he managed to make cinephiles laugh out loud with his effortless comedy and acting skills. But sadly, the 67-year-old performer passed away after a long battle with stage four stomach cancer.

Mehmood Junior passed away at his residence in Mumbai

It breaks our heart to report that ace actor Mehmood Junior, who is known for working in films like Caravan, Judaai, Dadagiri, Haathi Mere Saathi, and Mera Naam Joker is no more. According to a report by ETimes, the actor passed away at his residence in Mumbai while he was undergoing treatment for stage four stomach cancer.

Confirming the news, the veteran actor’s close friend Salam Kazi informed that his health deteriorated after which he was put on life support. But sadly, he couldn’t make it, said a teary-eyed Kazi.

In an earlier report by the Times Of India, Kazi informed that the actor-director’s cancer was detected only a month ago. But it was in its fourth stage and his lungs and other parts were severely affected. “Doctors have told us that he only has 40 days, but we all are praying for him,” he had said.

Bollywood celebs who met Mehmood Junior

On hearing about his deteriorating health condition, his pal from the industry, Johnny Lever stood by his side. The actor-comedian went to meet him and used to visit him every day to keep a tab on his condition. After meeting Lever, Mehmood Junior expressed his desire to meet his old friend, Bollywood star Jeetendra, and Sachin Pilgaonkar.

Watching his co-star and friend in pain, Jeetendra got emotional and was moved to tears. Talking about his visit, the actor told Hindustan Times, “I am here by his bedside, but he is unable to recognize me. He is in so much pain, he is unable to open his eyes. To see him in this state breaks my heart. I have been coming to the Mount Mary Church for 25 years. When I learned of Junior’s health condition, I planned to visit him on my way to the church next Sunday. But Johnny reached out to me on Monday night, urging a quick visit,” he concluded.

