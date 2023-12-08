Mehmood Junior passes away: Sachin Pilgaonkar drops childhood pic; Anil Sharma, Hansal Mehta mourn his loss

Mehmood Junior passed away today, on December 8 at the age of 67. Soon after, Sachin Pilgaonkar, Hansal Mehta and Anil Sharma poured their tributes on social media.

By Apoorva Jha
Updated on Dec 08, 2023   |  04:45 PM IST  |  2.7K
Mehmood Junior passes away: Sachin Pilgaonkar drops childhood pic; Anil Sharma, Hansal Mehta mourn his loss
Picture courtesy: Pinkvilla, Sachin Pilgaonkar Instagram

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

The Bollywood fraternity woke up to the disheartening news of veteran actor Mehmood Junior passing away today, on December 8. The actor took his last breath today after losing his battle with stomach cancer at the age of 67. Soon after the news spread across, tributes began pouring in for the veteran star with Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma, Sachin Pilgaonkar, and filmmaker Hansal Mehta mourning the loss of the legendary actor.

Related Story

entertainment

Kareena Kapoor Khan's The Buckingham Murders to screen as MAMI Fest’s opening film; DEETS inside

Mehmood Junior passes away after battling cancer; Bollywood mourns his loss

The news of the supremely talented actor passing away has left several disheartened as many took to their social media handles to express their dismay over the heart-wrenching news. Actor Sachin Pilgaonkar took to his Instagram account today and shared a childhood photograph of the star and penned a note.

“My childhood friend & coactor Jr Mehmood sadly passed away. I have so many beautiful memories with him that I will always cherish . Om shanti,” he wrote while sharing the news.

Directors Hansal Mehta and Anil Sharma also took to X (earlier called Twitter) to pen emotional notes and mourn the loss of Mehmood Junior. While Sharma shared a picture of the late actor and wrote, “Very sad to hear about #jrmehmood sad demise .. RIP”, Hansal Mehta remembered him by penning a note which read, “Will always remember Jr Mehmood fondly for all the cuteness and laughs. He was an integral part of my childhood. RIP Jr Mehmood.” 
 

Advertisement

Picture courtesy: Hansal Mehta Twitter

Mehmood Junior passed away at his Mumbai residence

The actor’s demise has sent chills down his fans’ spines. Over the years, Mehmood Junior was seen in various films, some of which include Caravan, Judaai, Dadagiri, Haathi Mere Saathi, and Mera Naam Joker. 

A report by ETimes revealed that the star passed away at his Mumbai house while he was under treatment for Stage 4 stomach cancer.

The veteran star’s close friend Salam Kazi confirmed the news, mentioning that his health sunk post which he was put on life support. However, he couldn’t make it, an overwhelmed Kazi said.

ALSO READ: Sachin Pilgaonkar opens up on Mehmood Junior’s health: ‘I request you all to pray for my childhood friend’

Advertisement
About The Author
Apoorva Jha

From Jab We Met to Ghajini, Apoorva Jha obsesses over Hindi movies. After having completed her BA and PG

...

Credits: Sachin Pilgaonkar's Instagram, Hansal Mehta and Anil Sharma's X accounts
Entertainment News Hansal Mehta Anil Sharma Sachin Pilgaonkar
Advertisement
Highlights of the Month

Star

Salman Khan

Salman Khan
Born: 27 Dec 1965 (age 57 years), Indore, india
Zodiac Sign: Capricornus
Latest Movies: Tiger 3
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)

Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...

Read more

Movie

The Batman

The Batman
Action, Drama, Crime
 

4

Cast:

Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz

BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.

Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...

Read more
Pinkvilla Exclusive

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur to premiere on OTT from Republic Day 2024
1

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Anurag Kashyap feels his films could fare better if he was a Tamil or Malayalam director
2

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar and co. to start Firoz Nadiadwallah’s Welcome To The Jungle in Mid-December
3

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: ‘I feel really grateful’; Alia Bhatt reflects on professional and personal milestones at Red Sea Festival
4

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: 'My films are late-bloomers', Anurag Kashyap mocks at the theatrical performance of his movies
5

Latest Articles