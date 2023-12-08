Mehmood Junior passes away: Sachin Pilgaonkar drops childhood pic; Anil Sharma, Hansal Mehta mourn his loss

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

The Bollywood fraternity woke up to the disheartening news of veteran actor Mehmood Junior passing away today, on December 8. The actor took his last breath today after losing his battle with stomach cancer at the age of 67. Soon after the news spread across, tributes began pouring in for the veteran star with Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma, Sachin Pilgaonkar, and filmmaker Hansal Mehta mourning the loss of the legendary actor.

The news of the supremely talented actor passing away has left several disheartened as many took to their social media handles to express their dismay over the heart-wrenching news. Actor Sachin Pilgaonkar took to his Instagram account today and shared a childhood photograph of the star and penned a note.

“My childhood friend & coactor Jr Mehmood sadly passed away. I have so many beautiful memories with him that I will always cherish . Om shanti,” he wrote while sharing the news.

Directors Hansal Mehta and Anil Sharma also took to X (earlier called Twitter) to pen emotional notes and mourn the loss of Mehmood Junior. While Sharma shared a picture of the late actor and wrote, “Very sad to hear about #jrmehmood sad demise .. RIP”, Hansal Mehta remembered him by penning a note which read, “Will always remember Jr Mehmood fondly for all the cuteness and laughs. He was an integral part of my childhood. RIP Jr Mehmood.”



Mehmood Junior passed away at his Mumbai residence

The actor’s demise has sent chills down his fans’ spines. Over the years, Mehmood Junior was seen in various films, some of which include Caravan, Judaai, Dadagiri, Haathi Mere Saathi, and Mera Naam Joker.

A report by ETimes revealed that the star passed away at his Mumbai house while he was under treatment for Stage 4 stomach cancer.

The veteran star’s close friend Salam Kazi confirmed the news, mentioning that his health sunk post which he was put on life support. However, he couldn’t make it, an overwhelmed Kazi said.

