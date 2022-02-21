'Mehmood was responsible for my downfall', says Aruna Irani; Talks about seducing Sanjay Dutt on screen

Aruna Irani has been a part of showbiz for over six decades now. The veteran actress debuted in films at the young age of 9 years old. In her long career, Irani has aced several roles on the silver and small screen, and has featured in over 500 films, across several film industries. It was the 1971 film Caravan, helmed by Nasir Hussain, which catapulted Aruna Irani to success and fame. Her sizzling performance in the timeless Lata Mangeshkar songs Chadhati Jawani Meri and Dilbar Dilse Pyaar are remembered with much appreciation to date. Now, in an interview with ETimes, the actress shares that it was Mehmood who made her career but was somehow, also responsible for its downfall.

Aruna Irani and Mehmood were a hit on-screen pair in the ‘70s Bollywood. In fact, people even believed that they were married. In a recent conversation with ETimes, Aruna Irani talked about her equation with the actor, and revealed how she got no work for two years because of the notion that they were married, despite giving hits like Caravan and Bombay to Goa. “The problem with me and Mehmood was that people thought that we got married and that’s why no one came to me with any film offers. It’s like Mehmood made my career and he was also responsible for my downfall (laughs). But after all, everything got fine and I was back on track. Working with him was always nice, what an actor he was! He taught me a lot about acting, comedy punches, and timings. Working with him was always a great help, “she articulated.

Irani further talked about her experience with working with A-listers and mentioned Sanjay Dutt. She reminisced how she played the role of his mother in his debut film and then went on to seduce him in his next movie. While the actress laughed, she wondered how it was acceptable at the time, or even now.

