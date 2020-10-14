Mehndi actor Faraaz Khan, battling for life in ICU, gets Pooja Bhatt’s help; Latter urges fans to contribute

Faraaz Khan, who has been a part of several projects like Mehndi, Fareb and more, is hospitalised in Bengaluru and is battling for life. Amid this, Pooja Bhatt shared a fund raiser’s link on social media and requested fans to support him.

2020 has been a taxing year for everyone including Bollywood stars. With work coming to a halt, many lives have been affected. Amid this, on Wednesday, actress Pooja Bhatt took to Twitter to share a fund-raiser link for Bollywood actor Faraaz Khan who has been hospitalised in Bengaluru and is in critical condition. The actor has been a part of several projects like Fareb, Mehndi and more and is the song of late veteran actor Yusuf Khan. As per the link that Pooja shared, Faraaz was diagnosed with brain infection after which, the infection also spread to his lungs and he got pneumonia.

Pooja shared the fund-raiser link on Twitter with a request to fans to contribute to it. The actress wrote, "Please share and contribute if possible. I am. Would be grateful if any of you can as well." (sic). The actor's family started the fundraiser and mentioned in the note on him about his aspirations. Further, it highlighted how his condition deteriorated and from where it all started. The fundraiser also mentioned the account details of the actor for the fans to contribute to help the actor who is battling for his life in the ICU. The note shares that the actor had a seizure when the ambulance was on its way. Subsequently, the note mentioned that the actor suffered 2 more seizures on his way to the hospital.

A part of the note read, "My dear brother, a cherished friend and a loved artist lies on the brink of life today. Faraaz Khan who gave many years of his life to the art of acting and gave his best in front of the camera only to impress his audience needs your help to survive today. Please help me raise enough funds to get Faraaz the treatment he needs."

Take a look at Pooja Bhatt's tweet for Faraaz Khan:

Please share and contribute if possible. I am. Would be grateful if any of you can as well. https://t.co/UZSbvA2sZb — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) October 14, 2020

The note ended with a request from his family to fans to donate funds for his treatment. It was also mentioned that the actor will need to stay for 7 to 10 days in the hospital to receive the treatment for his ailment. So far, the fundraiser has generated 2 Lakh 94 thousand with 156 donors. The actor's treatment needs Rs 25 Lakh.

Also Read|Pooja Bhatt turns her Instagram account private amid death threats: Says ‘I’ll pass when life decides for me’

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×