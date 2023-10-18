Meiyang Chang praises Ulajh co-star Janhvi Kapoor, says there is 'misconception' about starkids

Janhvi Kapoor has been able to make a name for herself in Bollywood in a short span of time. She has several films in the lineup and one of the most awaited is the thriller titled Ulajh. One of her co-stars in the film Meiyang Chang has opened up about his experience of working with her. He also spoke about the misconception around starkids.

Meiyang Chang talks about Janhvi Kapoor

In an interview with Instant Bollywood, Meiyang Chang spoke about his experience of doing Ulajh with Janhvi Kapoor. He said, "There is a misconception that starkids don’t work hard. Most of my scenes in the film are with Janhvi and she is so dedicated. She does what she says. When she says, ‘I am going to get into the project fully and work hard,’ she actually does that. That was very nice to see. I felt motivated just looking at her.” Chang then revealed that they had finished the shooting and its post-production is underway.

About Ulajh

Janhvi Kapoor plays the role of an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer in the film. The story follows her character as she gets involved in a massive conspiracy. It also stars Rajesh Tailang, Roshan Matthew, Gulshan Devaiah and Sachin Khedekar. Ujah is directed by Sudhanshu Saria.

Janhvi Kapoor and Meiyang Chang's work front

Janhvi Kapoor was last seen alongside Varun Dhawan in Nitesh Tiwari's romantic drama Bawaal. The film was released on OTT and met with mostly mixed reviews. Apart from Ulajh, she is also doing a film titled Mr. & Mrs. Mahi with Rajkummar Rao. Kapoor is also doing a Telugu action drama film Devara starring NT Rama Rao. Jr. and Saif Ali Khan among others. The film is slated to release on April 5, 2024, in five different languages.

Chang, on the other hand, was last seen in Salman Khan starrer Bharat. He also did a comedy drama web series Maya Bazaar For Sale which was released this year.

