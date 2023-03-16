‘Meme expert’ Ranbir Kapoor recreates wife Alia Bhatt’s Raazi scene ‘mujhe ghar jaana hai’; Fans go LOL-WATCH

Ranbir Kapoor was recently seen in Luv Ranjan’s film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, co-starring Shraddha Kapoor. He has been promoting the film in full swing, and was also recently seen appearing on his cousin Kareena Kapoor Khan’s chat show What Women Want season 4. While Ranbir Kapoor has a massive fan following, the actor has stayed away from social media. Fans get to see glimpses of him through pictures shared by Neetu Kapoor or Alia Bhatt on Instagram. Ranbir may not be on social media, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t have a strong meme game! Case in point- a viral video that shows him recreating Alia Bhatt’s meme-worthy moment from her film Raazi.

Ranbir Kapoor recreates his wife Alia Bhatt’s meme-worthy moment from Raazi

Alia Bhatt played the role of Sehmat in Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi. One scene showed her crying out loud while saying ‘mujhe ghar jaana hai’. The dialogue and Alia’s reaction became meme fodder and especially relatable for introverts wanting to leave a party, or employees wishing to leave the office early on Fridays. Now, Ranbir Kapoor has recreated this meme moment, and left his fans in splits!

In a video shared by Jio Saavn on Instagram, Ranbir Kapoor says that while he isn’t on social media, he is a ‘meme expert’. Ranbir is then seen recreating some popular memes, and his expressions are on point! From Rami Malek's Hackerman meme to Nana Patekar's 'Control Uday Control' meme from Welcome. He also aced some hilarious scenes that were popularized by his own roles in films, including Channa Mereya from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The last meme that Ranbir recreated was from Alia Bhatt's film Raazi. The text reads, "Rishtedaars at Weddings: 'Beta agla number tumhara hai na?' In reaction to this, Ranbir hilariously recreated Alia's scene from Raazi in which she cries and says, "Mujhe ghar jaana hai." Check out the video below!

Ranbir Kapoor has a strong meme game and this video is proof! While one fan commented, “last wala acha tha alia,” many others dropped laughing emojis.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Animal, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna.

