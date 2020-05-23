Memes FT Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan erupt as fans hail Sonu Sood for helping migrant workers; Actor is left ROFL

Amid the COVID 19 crisis, actor Sonu Sood has stepped up and come to the aid of migrant workers. He has been arranging transportation for them. Seeing his gesture, fans have been hailing him as a hero by sharing hilarious memes on the same.

Amid the Coronavirus crisis, a nationwide lockdown was announced and it has continued till now. Amid the lockdown, there has been a restriction on public transport movement and due to this, several migrant workers are seen going to their respective homes on foot. However, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood came to their aid and arranged transportation for the migrant workers to help them reach home. The Simmba actor reached out to migrant workers and helped them go to their respective homes by arranging buses for them.

Seeing this gesture of the actor, fans have been hailing the actor on social media via hilarious memes featuring , , Marvel superheroes and more. Some of those memes have left even Sonu in splits as he shared the same on social media and laughed his heart out. In such difficult times, a little laughter harms no one and hence, Sonu shared the same memes on social media and thanked his fans for the love. Not just this, Sonu has been getting requests from workers stuck in different parts of the country to help them reach their homes.

Also Read|Sonu Sood shows his concern as he tries to make sure that every migrant reaches their destination

Sonu has been trying to help them as much as possible and his photos of bidding adieu to a bus full of migrant workers left the internet in awe. Seeing this gesture, several memes have been doing rounds on social media inspired by Alia Bhatt’s dialogue from Raazi, ‘mujhe ghar jana hai.,’ Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan Avatar feat Sonu and Marvel Superheroes bowing down to Sonu. Many of these memes have been shared by Sonu himself on his Twitter handle.

Check out memes shared by Sonu Sood and fans:

In a conversation with IANS, Sonu said, “I feel it is my duty to help the migrants, the heartbeats of our country. We have seen migrants walking on the highways with their families and kids. We just can't sit in the AC and tweet and show our concern till we don't go on the roads, till we don't become one of them. Otherwise they will not have the trust that there is someone standing there for them. So I have been coordinating for their travels, for permissions from different states.” The actor obtained permissions from Maharashtra and Karnataka and then arranged buses for migrant workers to help them reach their homes amid the COVID 19 lockdown. His gesture has been lauded by netizens.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×