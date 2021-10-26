Memory X: Vikram Chatterjee, Vinay Pathak & Smriti Kalra wrap up Sikkim shooting schedule

After carving a niche in Bengali cinema, actor Vikram Chatterjee is all set to make his Bollywood debut alongside Vinay Pathak and Smriti Kalra in the psychological romance flick, Memory X. Now, it seems that the team has already wrapped up the first shooting schedule of the movie. As reported by ETimes, the shooting of the film will be conducted at various locations including Yangang, Pelling and more.

Although not much about the movie’s plot has been revealed by the makers, reportedly the movie is touted to explore the theory of time and mind space. It was on October 12, when the film was made official by Chatterjee on social media. While sharing an intriguing poster online, Vikram had said, “First ones are always special. Here’s revealing the teaser poster of my first Hindi film ‘Memory X’, India’s first psychological romance directed by Tathagata Mukherjee. Co-starring @pathakvinay & #SmritiKalra, produced by Avinaba Ghosh, Tania Mukherjee, T&D Productions.” Take a look at it below:

First ones are always special. Here’s revealing the teaser poster of my first Hindi film ‘Memory X’, India’s first psychological romance directed by Tathagata Mukherjee. Co-starring @pathakvinay & #SmritiKalra, produced by Avinaba Ghosh, Tania Mukherje, T&D Productions. pic.twitter.com/Jyd7meQ7UP — Vikram Chatterjee (@VikramChatterje) October 12, 2021

Previously, Vikram Chatterjee had told the portal, “Memory X is special for me because it affords me the chance to widen my range as an actor. I’m excited about collaborating with Tathagata Mukherjee for a film that is premised on such a unique concept. Memory X is a dream script for any actor and I’m fortunate that it came to me. It is an enchanting world of parallel timelines. I’m super kicked and looking forward to the shoot now.”

On the other hand, Kalra stated, “Memory X is a perplexing tale that explores into parallel tracks of time. I'm excited to be a part of something so unique and unheard. I am sure our audiences will appreciate the effort that our talented crew is putting into the production.” Directed by Tathagata Mukherjee, the movie is bankrolled under the production banner of Debleena Production Creations.

